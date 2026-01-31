(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 6 of 6]

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen present the colors during a 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. Members of the official party and audience stand at attention as the presentation of colors marks the opening of the formal ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 18:22
    Photo ID: 9502741
    VIRIN: 260201-F-GU615-8640
    Resolution: 8044x5363
    Size: 11.33 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Change of Command
    Luke Air Force Base

