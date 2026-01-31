944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen present the colors during a 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. Members of the official party and audience stand at attention as the presentation of colors marks the opening of the formal ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)