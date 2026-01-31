944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Todd D. Riddle (left), 944th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Stephanie A. La Pierre (center), outgoing 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Katie S. Anderson (right), incoming commander, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. The trio rendered honors as the Honor Guard completed the ceremonial presentation of colors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)