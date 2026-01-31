U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Todd D. Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Katie S. Anderson during a 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. The ceremonial passing of the guidon signifies the formal transfer of command authority from the wing commander to the incoming squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9502740
|VIRIN:
|260201-F-GU615-1011
|Resolution:
|7366x4911
|Size:
|9.82 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.