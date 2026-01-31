944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Todd D. Riddle, 944th Fighter Wing commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Katie S. Anderson during a 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. The ceremonial passing of the guidon signifies the formal transfer of command authority from the wing commander to the incoming squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)