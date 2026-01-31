944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman renders the final salute to Col. Stephanie A. La Pierre, outgoing 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron commander, and the first salute to Lt. Col. Katie S. Anderson during a change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. The exchange of salutes symbolizes respect for past leadership and confidence in the squadron’s new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9502747
|VIRIN:
|260201-F-GU615-1017
|Resolution:
|5847x3898
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
