    944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 3 of 6]

    944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia Topasna 

    944th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Katie S. Anderson, incoming 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. Anderson addressed Airmen, family members and distinguished guests following her assumption of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 18:22
    Photo ID: 9502745
    VIRIN: 260201-F-GU615-1016
    Resolution: 7344x4896
    Size: 10.3 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve Command
    944th Fighter Wing
    10th Air Force
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Change of Command
    Luke Air Force Base

