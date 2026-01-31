944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Katie S. Anderson, incoming 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. Anderson addressed Airmen, family members and distinguished guests following her assumption of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)