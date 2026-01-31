U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Katie S. Anderson, incoming 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony in Hangar 999 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2026. Anderson addressed Airmen, family members and distinguished guests following her assumption of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tricia C. Topasna)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 18:22
|Photo ID:
|9502745
|VIRIN:
|260201-F-GU615-1016
|Resolution:
|7344x4896
|Size:
|10.3 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 944th Fighter Wing Medical Squadron Honors Outgoing Commander, Welcomes New Leadership [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Tricia Topasna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.