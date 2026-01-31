D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II and National Guard leaders walk between patrol sectors in downtown Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2026. The team’s movement between sites provided opportunities to observe coordination with local partners and evaluate how Guard presence supports public safety across high-traffic areas of the capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)