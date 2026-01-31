Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II and National Guard leaders walk between patrol sectors in downtown Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2026. The team’s movement between sites provided opportunities to observe coordination with local partners and evaluate how Guard presence supports public safety across high-traffic areas of the capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 21:29
|Photo ID:
|9502274
|VIRIN:
|260131-Z-VZ654-1470
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|22.78 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 33 of 33], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.