    D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 27 of 33]

    D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, visits with Soldiers and Airmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2026. As the senior leader of the D.C. National Guard, Blanchard provides command oversight and guidance to National Guard forces supporting public safety and interagency coordination across the capital. His visit reinforced the importance of disciplined presence, partnership with local and federal agencies, and sustained readiness in support of the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 21:29
    Photo ID: 9502264
    VIRIN: 260131-Z-VZ654-1461
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 20.58 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 33 of 33], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command presence on the streets of Washington
    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

