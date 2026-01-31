D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, moves through a Washington, D.C., transit corridor with members of his leadership team while traveling between National Guard positions, Jan. 31, 2026. The visit supported the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by allowing senior leaders to assess conditions on the ground and engage directly with Soldiers and Airmen providing visible security across the city. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)