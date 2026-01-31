D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard leadership team, led by Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, move between assigned patrol locations inside a Washington, D.C., transit facility, Jan. 31, 2026. Leadership movement throughout the city enables direct interaction with Guard members and reinforces operational standards during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)