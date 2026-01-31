Members of the District of Columbia National Guard leadership team, led by Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, move between assigned patrol locations inside a Washington, D.C., transit facility, Jan. 31, 2026. Leadership movement throughout the city enables direct interaction with Guard members and reinforces operational standards during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2026 21:29
|Photo ID:
|9502272
|VIRIN:
|260131-Z-VZ654-1469
|Resolution:
|6336x9504
|Size:
|27.74 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 33 of 33], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.