D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, interim commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard, visits with Soldiers and Airmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2026. As the senior leader of the D.C. National Guard, Blanchard provides command oversight and guidance to National Guard forces supporting public safety and interagency coordination across the capital. His visit reinforced the importance of disciplined presence, partnership with local and federal agencies, and sustained readiness in support of the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)