    D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 31 of 33]

    D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II and members of the District of Columbia National Guard leadership team travel through a metro station while moving between Guard patrol locations in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2026. The movement reflects the mission’s emphasis on leadership presence, coordination, and real-time assessment of operations supporting public safety throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 21:29
    Photo ID: 9502271
    VIRIN: 260131-Z-VZ654-1468
    Resolution: 6336x9504
    Size: 22.73 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission [Image 33 of 33], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command presence on the streets of Washington
    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

