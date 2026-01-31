D.C. National Guard commander engages Soldiers, Airmen on D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II and members of the District of Columbia National Guard leadership team travel through a metro station while moving between Guard patrol locations in Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2026. The movement reflects the mission’s emphasis on leadership presence, coordination, and real-time assessment of operations supporting public safety throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)