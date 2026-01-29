Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260128-N-OR861-1185 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 28, 2026) An F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 28. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zoe Simpson)