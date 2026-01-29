Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260128-N-BD533-1055 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Seaman Victor Lopez stands lookout watch aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 28. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mario Castro Gamez)