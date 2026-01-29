Abraham Lincoln conducts routine maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260128-N-BE753-1072 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Qnique Chambers conducts maintenance on a gauge aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 28. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Glory Anderson)