    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine maintenance [Image 18 of 24]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine maintenance

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Seaman Glory Anderson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    260128-N-BE753-1054 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Sarah Plascencia places photo luminescent tape on a ladder well railing aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 28. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Glory Anderson)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.31.2026 04:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine maintenance [Image 24 of 24], by SN Glory Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

