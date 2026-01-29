Abraham Lincoln conducts routine night operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260127-N-GC617-1144 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2026) U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Solomon Ruiz conducts maintenance on an F-35C Lightning II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 27. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shepard Fosdyke-Jackson)