Abraham Lincoln conducts routine maintenance

260128-N-BE753-1063 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 28, 2026) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Domonique Wiley conducts maintenance on a BRU-65 ejector rack aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 28. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Glory Anderson)
|01.28.2026
|01.31.2026 04:57
|9501937
|260128-N-BE753-1063
|3270x2180
|1.04 MB
|ARABIAN SEA
|1
|0
