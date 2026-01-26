One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command; U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, and AFRICOM service members join fellow African Union leaders at the AU Headquarters for a picture in front of the AU Memorial Wall, Jan. 28, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. “The African Union Memorial Wall stands as a powerful reminder that security is built through partnership and sustained through sacrifice,” Anderson said. “Many of those honored here were not only partners, but also colleagues and friends. Today’s wreath laying reflects our respect for those who gave their lives and our continued commitment to stand with African nations as they lead efforts to build a more secure and prosperous future.” (Department of War courtesy photo)