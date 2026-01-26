One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command; Francisca Tatchouop Belobe, the African Union commissioner for economic development, trade, tourism, industry, and minerals; and Walter Parrs, charge d’affaires, U.S. Mission to the African Union, and other military and government leaders met at the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jan. 28, 2026. Established in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity, the African Union is a continental body consisting of member states that make up the countries of the African Continent. (Department of War courtesy photo)