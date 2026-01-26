U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, lay a wreath to honor African peacekeepers and service members who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace, stability, and security across the continent during a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the African Union Memorial Wall inside AU Headquarters, Jan. 28, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The wreath laying followed high-level engagements and meetings with African Union’s chairman, His Excellency Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, and senior leadership. During these meetings, discussions focused on shared security challenges, regional stability, and strengthening long-standing U.S.-African nation partnerships. (Department of War courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 03:44
|Photo ID:
|9499812
|VIRIN:
|260128-O-DO492-6803
|Resolution:
|2560x1706
|Size:
|523.67 KB
|Location:
|ET
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters [Image 4 of 4], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
