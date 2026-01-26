(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters [Image 3 of 4]

    One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters

    ETHIOPIA

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, lay a wreath to honor African peacekeepers and service members who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace, stability, and security across the continent during a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the African Union Memorial Wall inside AU Headquarters, Jan. 28, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The wreath laying followed high-level engagements and meetings with African Union’s chairman, His Excellency Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, and senior leadership. During these meetings, discussions focused on shared security challenges, regional stability, and strengthening long-standing U.S.-African nation partnerships. (Department of War courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 03:44
    Photo ID: 9499812
    VIRIN: 260128-O-DO492-6803
    Resolution: 2560x1706
    Size: 523.67 KB
    Location: ET
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters [Image 4 of 4], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters

