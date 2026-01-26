One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, lay a wreath to honor African peacekeepers and service members who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace, stability, and security across the continent during a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the African Union Memorial Wall inside AU Headquarters, Jan. 28, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The wreath laying followed high-level engagements and meetings with African Union’s chairman, His Excellency Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, and senior leadership. During these meetings, discussions focused on shared security challenges, regional stability, and strengthening long-standing U.S.-African nation partnerships. (Department of War courtesy photo)