One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters

Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and Francisca Tatchouop Belobe, the African Union commissioner for economic development, trade, tourism, industry, and minerals speak during an U.S.–African Union engagement at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jan. 28, 2026. “The African Union is an important organizing body because instead of just being bilateral, it allows for the development of multilateral solutions,” said Anderson. “By looking across the entire continent, the African Union looks at regions to see where larger investments and larger security actions have regional and greater impact.” (Department of War courtesy photo)