    One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters [Image 4 of 4]

    One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters

    ETHIOPIA

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and Francisca Tatchouop Belobe, the African Union commissioner for economic development, trade, tourism, industry, and minerals speak during an U.S.–African Union engagement at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jan. 28, 2026. “The African Union is an important organizing body because instead of just being bilateral, it allows for the development of multilateral solutions,” said Anderson. “By looking across the entire continent, the African Union looks at regions to see where larger investments and larger security actions have regional and greater impact.” (Department of War courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 03:44
    Photo ID: 9499814
    VIRIN: 260128-O-DO492-7962
    Resolution: 2048x1362
    Size: 493.37 KB
    Location: ET
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters [Image 4 of 4], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters

