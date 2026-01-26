Photo By Africom Pao | U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Africom Pao | U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader, lay a wreath to honor African peacekeepers and service members who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace, stability, and security across the continent during a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the African Union Memorial Wall inside AU Headquarters, Jan. 28, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The wreath laying followed high-level engagements and meetings with African Union’s chairman, His Excellency Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, and senior leadership. During these meetings, discussions focused on shared security challenges, regional stability, and strengthening long-standing U.S.-African nation partnerships. (Department of War courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

One Mission, United by Partnership, Established by Sacrifice – AFRICOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader Lead Wreath Laying Ceremony at African Union Headquarters Your browser does not support the audio element.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. AFRICOM, honored African peacekeepers and service members who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace, stability, and security across the continent during a wreath-laying ceremony at the African Union Memorial Wall, Jan. 28, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



Anderson traveled to Ethiopia as part of a U.S. delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, underscoring the U.S.’ commitment to deepening cooperation with the African Union and its member states.



“We are stronger together than divided,” said Anderson. “As countries united under shared security interests, the commitment between the U.S., African Union and its member states allow us the opportunity to promote unity, sovereignty, and international cooperation.”



Established in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity, the African Union is a continental body consisting of member states that make up the countries of the African Continent.



For Anderson, this visit and ceremony held a special meaning, as many of the names engraved on the memorial wall represented peacekeepers he previously served alongside during his career. Several of those honored include service members from Somalia, Mali, Uganda, and other nations, reflecting years of multinational cooperation and shared sacrifice in support of African-led security efforts against terrorism.



“The African Union Memorial Wall stands as a powerful reminder that security is built through partnership and sustained through sacrifice,” Anderson said. “Many of those honored here were not only partners, but also colleagues and friends. Today’s wreath laying reflects our respect for those who gave their lives and our continued commitment to stand with African nations as they lead efforts to build a more secure and prosperous future.”



During the ceremony, steps were heard and the heaviness of one’s heart was felt as silence filled the room as members stepped away from the busyness of life to walk past the wall in a solemn moment to reflect on the cost of freedom.

“Solemn moments like this are not ones to rejoice over, but are moments to reflect and offer a deep respect,” Banfield stated. “The liberties, opportunities, and freedoms we have come at the cost of someone’s willingness to stand for something greater than themself. One’s willingness of bravery today can become someone else’s hopeful tomorrow. As partners in this security cooperation effort, this wreath-laying ceremony reaffirms the enduring bonds our defense forces share in history, mutual respect, and collective resolve.”



The wreath laying followed high-level engagements and meetings with African Union’s chairman, His Excellency Mahamoud Ali Youssouf,and senior leadership. During these meetings, discussions focused on shared security challenges, regional stability, and strengthening long-standing U.S.-African nation partnerships.