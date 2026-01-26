Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge

A U.S. Air Force maintainer assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group, performs postflight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron after a flying surge at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. The surge placed sustained demands on maintainers as aircraft launched and returned at an accelerated pace to support high-tempo flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|01.28.2026
|01.30.2026 02:18
|9499739
|260129-F-TU760-1290
|6048x4032
|3.3 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|2
|1
