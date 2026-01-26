Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off during a flying surge at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. This flying surge is a Pacific Air Force training initiative that increases operational tempo to strengthen aircraft generation and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)