Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge

Photo By Senior Airman Tallon Bratton | U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron and the 36th Fighter Squadron prepare for a flying surge at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. The flying surge raised operational tempo to strengthen readiness and evaluate the wing's aircraft generation capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — Aircraft from Osan Air Base’s two Super Squadrons launched in rapid succession during a flying surge this week, demonstrating the 51st Fighter Wing’s ability to generate and sustain air combat power in support of deterrence on the Korean Peninsula.

The surge increased planned flying operations by more than 50 percent above the normal daily rate, stressing the wing’s ability to rapidly launch, recover and regenerate combat-ready aircraft.

To support the elevated tempo, the 51st Maintenance Group adjusted operations across both fighter generation squadrons, extending flying windows and maximizing maintainer access to aircraft. Maintenance backshops and support sections aligned schedules to ensure aircraft remained mission-capable throughout the surge.

“Surges are a scheduled effort to maximize sortie production and identify limiting factors in our processes,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Radloff, 51st Maintenance Group deputy commander. “They allow us to test our systems, strengthen coordination across the wing and uncover challenges that may not appear during routine operations.” From an operations perspective, surge events are intentionally designed to prepare squadrons for wartime sortie generation demands.

“Surge operations are an intentional component of our training and readiness cycle,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Morrin, 51st Operations Group deputy commander. “We design them to stress our sortie generation system, from supply to maintenance to aircrew availability and proficiency, all to prepare our squadrons to support the combatant commander.”

While Osan routinely conducts high-tempo training, Morrin said surge-style operations allow Airmen to focus on improving proficiency by testing the system itself rather than reacting to simulated attacks.

“Surges simulate a wartime sortie generation rate without the added inputs,” Morrin said. “This allows us to identify limiting factors, validate supply responsiveness and assess our ability to sustain operations over time. It’s how we build the muscle memory and confidence required when we are called to fight.”

By executing a coordinated flying surge across both Super Squadrons, the 51st Fighter Wing reinforced its ability to project air combat power, strengthen readiness and remain prepared to fight tonight.