Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group perform postflight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron after a flying surge at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. The flying surge increased operations by more than 50 percent, testing the wing’s ability to rapidly launch, recover and regenerate combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)