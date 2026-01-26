(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge [Image 6 of 6]

    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 51st Maintenance Group perform postflight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron after a flying surge at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. The flying surge increased operations by more than 50 percent, testing the wing’s ability to rapidly launch, recover and regenerate combat-ready aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 02:18
    Photo ID: 9499741
    VIRIN: 260129-F-TU760-1306
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge

    INDOPACOM, PACAF, 51st Fighter Wing, Fight Tonight, Osan Air Base

