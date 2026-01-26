(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron taxi to the runway during a flying surge at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. The flying surge raised operational tempo to strengthen readiness and evaluate the wing’s aircraft generation capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 02:18
    Photo ID: 9499738
    VIRIN: 260129-F-TU760-1241
    Resolution: 5528x3685
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge
    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge
    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge
    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge
    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge
    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INDOPACOM, PACAF, 51st Fighter Wing, Fight Tonight, Osan Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery