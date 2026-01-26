Osan Super Squadrons increase air operations during flying surge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron and the 36th Fighter Squadron prepare for a flying surge at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. The flying surge raised operational tempo to strengthen readiness and evaluate the wing’s aircraft generation capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)