(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior Wednesday: Massive Hemorrhage Control [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Warrior Wednesday: Massive Hemorrhage Control

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md - (January 7, 2026) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Andrew Conklin (right), from the Medical Readiness Clinic at Navy Medicine and Training Command Patuxent River, instructs Hospitalman Tresherod Mason, from the Medical Home Port at Naval Branch Health Clinic Patuxent River, on the proper application of a pelvic binder. Conklin, who is also a certified member of the Naval Air Station's Search and Rescue "SAR Dogs" team, shares his expertise during the Massive Hemorrhage Control module of a "Warrior Wednesday" Lunch and Learn, a program designed to build and maintain proficiency in critical, life-saving skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9499449
    VIRIN: 260108-O-SI336-1747
    Resolution: 3648x2944
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Wednesday: Massive Hemorrhage Control [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrior Wednesday: Massive Hemorrhage Control
    Warrior Wednesday: Tourniquet Proficiency
    Medical Readiness: Needle Decompression Training
    Navy Corpsman Hones Critical Intervention Techniques
    Medical Readiness: Respiratory Training
    Instruction in Trauma Care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Clinic to Combat: Patuxent River Training Forges Ready Medical Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DHA #AcrossTheMHS #NavyMedicine
    #NMFL; #NAVYMEDICINE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery