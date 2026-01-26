Warrior Wednesday: Massive Hemorrhage Control

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Md - (January 7, 2026) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Andrew Conklin (right), from the Medical Readiness Clinic at Navy Medicine and Training Command Patuxent River, instructs Hospitalman Tresherod Mason, from the Medical Home Port at Naval Branch Health Clinic Patuxent River, on the proper application of a pelvic binder. Conklin, who is also a certified member of the Naval Air Station's Search and Rescue "SAR Dogs" team, shares his expertise during the Massive Hemorrhage Control module of a "Warrior Wednesday" Lunch and Learn, a program designed to build and maintain proficiency in critical, life-saving skills.