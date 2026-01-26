(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Corpsman Hones Critical Intervention Techniques [Image 4 of 6]

    Navy Corpsman Hones Critical Intervention Techniques

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md – (January 28, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Miguel Rodriguez, assigned to the Medical Readiness Clinic at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River practices performing a needle chest decompression on a training mannequin during the Respiration Module of a Warrior Wednesday Lunch and Learn training. This hands-on training allows Sailors to build and maintain proficiency in critical, life-saving medical interventions for battlefield emergencies.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Corpsman Hones Critical Intervention Techniques [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #DHA #AcrossTheMHS #NavyMedicine
    #NMFL; #NAVYMEDICINE

