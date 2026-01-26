Navy Corpsman Hones Critical Intervention Techniques

PATUXENT RIVER, Md – (January 28, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Miguel Rodriguez, assigned to the Medical Readiness Clinic at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River practices performing a needle chest decompression on a training mannequin during the Respiration Module of a Warrior Wednesday Lunch and Learn training. This hands-on training allows Sailors to build and maintain proficiency in critical, life-saving medical interventions for battlefield emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9499446
|VIRIN:
|260129-O-SI336-5378
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
From Clinic to Combat: Patuxent River Training Forges Ready Medical Force
