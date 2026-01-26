Navy Corpsman Hones Critical Intervention Techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Md – (January 28, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Miguel Rodriguez, assigned to the Medical Readiness Clinic at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River practices performing a needle chest decompression on a training mannequin during the Respiration Module of a Warrior Wednesday Lunch and Learn training. This hands-on training allows Sailors to build and maintain proficiency in critical, life-saving medical interventions for battlefield emergencies.