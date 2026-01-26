Instruction in Trauma Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – (January 28, 2026) – U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Mackenzie Gordon, from Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Search and Rescue team, explains the physiological effects of massive chest hemorrhaging to Hospitalman Andrew Flores, from the Patuxent River Medical Home Port Clinic. The training, observed by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ja'Lia Lackey (left), was part of a "Warrior Wednesday" Lunch and Learn session focused on advanced life-saving interventions for medical personnel.