    Instruction in Trauma Care [Image 6 of 6]

    Instruction in Trauma Care

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – (January 28, 2026) – U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Mackenzie Gordon, from Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Search and Rescue team, explains the physiological effects of massive chest hemorrhaging to Hospitalman Andrew Flores, from the Patuxent River Medical Home Port Clinic. The training, observed by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ja'Lia Lackey (left), was part of a "Warrior Wednesday" Lunch and Learn session focused on advanced life-saving interventions for medical personnel.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9499414
    VIRIN: 260129-O-SI336-8871
    Resolution: 2711x2865
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Instruction in Trauma Care [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

