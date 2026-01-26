Warrior Wednesday: Tourniquet Proficiency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – (January 7, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Arsides Garay, from the Medical Readiness Clinic at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River, and a member of the Naval Air Station Search and Rescue "SAR Dogs" team, applies an upper extremity tourniquet to the arm of Hospitalman Shan Li. Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jaden Sprague and Hospitalman Michael Morales observe as part of the Massive Hemorrhage Control module of a "Warrior Wednesday" Lunch and Learn, designed to ensure medical personnel are proficient in life-saving interventions.