    Warrior Wednesday: Tourniquet Proficiency [Image 2 of 6]

    Warrior Wednesday: Tourniquet Proficiency

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – (January 7, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Arsides Garay, from the Medical Readiness Clinic at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River, and a member of the Naval Air Station Search and Rescue "SAR Dogs" team, applies an upper extremity tourniquet to the arm of Hospitalman Shan Li. Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jaden Sprague and Hospitalman Michael Morales observe as part of the Massive Hemorrhage Control module of a "Warrior Wednesday" Lunch and Learn, designed to ensure medical personnel are proficient in life-saving interventions.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9499438
    VIRIN: 260108-O-SI336-2431
    Resolution: 3066x2906
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Warrior Wednesday: Massive Hemorrhage Control
    Warrior Wednesday: Tourniquet Proficiency
    Medical Readiness: Needle Decompression Training
    Navy Corpsman Hones Critical Intervention Techniques
    Medical Readiness: Respiratory Training
    Instruction in Trauma Care

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Clinic to Combat: Patuxent River Training Forges Ready Medical Force

