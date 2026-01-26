Medical Readiness: Needle Decompression Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – (January 28, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ja'Laia Lackey, from Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Search and Rescue (SAR) team, instructs Hospitalman Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis, from the Military Readiness Clinic at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River, on locating the intercostal space on a training mannequin. The hands-on instruction was part of the Respiration Module of a Warrior Wednesday Lunch and Learn training, designed to enhance the life-saving skills of medical personnel.