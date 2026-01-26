(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness: Needle Decompression Training [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical Readiness: Needle Decompression Training

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – (January 28, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ja'Laia Lackey, from Naval Air Station Patuxent River's Search and Rescue (SAR) team, instructs Hospitalman Apprentice Kaitlyn Lewis, from the Military Readiness Clinic at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River, on locating the intercostal space on a training mannequin. The hands-on instruction was part of the Respiration Module of a Warrior Wednesday Lunch and Learn training, designed to enhance the life-saving skills of medical personnel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 22:29
    Photo ID: 9499409
    VIRIN: 260129-O-SI336-4610
    Resolution: 2512x3456
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness: Needle Decompression Training [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrior Wednesday: Massive Hemorrhage Control
    Warrior Wednesday: Tourniquet Proficiency
    Medical Readiness: Needle Decompression Training
    Navy Corpsman Hones Critical Intervention Techniques
    Medical Readiness: Respiratory Training
    Instruction in Trauma Care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Clinic to Combat: Patuxent River Training Forges Ready Medical Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery