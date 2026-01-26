Medical Readiness: Respiratory Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – (January 28, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospitalman Lakadyia Roberts, from Medical Home Port at Naval Branch Health Clinic Patuxent River, practices a needle chest decompression on a training mannequin during the Respiration Module of a Warrior Wednesday Lunch and Learn training. This recurring training ensures medical personnel are prepared to provide critical care in operational environments, reinforcing the skills necessary to save lives.