    Medical Readiness: Respiratory Training [Image 5 of 6]

    Medical Readiness: Respiratory Training

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – (January 28, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospitalman Lakadyia Roberts, from Medical Home Port at Naval Branch Health Clinic Patuxent River, practices a needle chest decompression on a training mannequin during the Respiration Module of a Warrior Wednesday Lunch and Learn training. This recurring training ensures medical personnel are prepared to provide critical care in operational environments, reinforcing the skills necessary to save lives.

    From Clinic to Combat: Patuxent River Training Forges Ready Medical Force

    #Navy Medicine
    #NMFL
    #DHA #AcrossTheMHS #NavyMedicine

