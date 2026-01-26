PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – (January 28, 2026) – U.S. Navy Hospitalman Lakadyia Roberts, from Medical Home Port at Naval Branch Health Clinic Patuxent River, practices a needle chest decompression on a training mannequin during the Respiration Module of a Warrior Wednesday Lunch and Learn training. This recurring training ensures medical personnel are prepared to provide critical care in operational environments, reinforcing the skills necessary to save lives.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9499418
|VIRIN:
|260129-O-SI336-8226
|Resolution:
|3065x2924
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Readiness: Respiratory Training [Image 6 of 6], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Clinic to Combat: Patuxent River Training Forges Ready Medical Force
No keywords found.