    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW [Image 7 of 7]

    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Geothermal Program Office geophysicist Stephanie Nale and Geothermal Program Office Director Jade Zimmerman discuss the issues of scaling in pipelines and wells with Wally Ludwig, Deputy and Chief of Staff to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Navy (Energy), in the East Flank area of Coso, Oct. 6, 2025. The Navy’s Geothermal Program Office (GPO), a unique office of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), develops and maximizes utilization of geothermal resources to benefit Department of the Navy and the Department of War (DoW) readiness. Located at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, the GPO performs geothermal exploration, monitors the geothermal field at Coso, and provides technical advice to DoW for all aspects involved in the development of geothermal energy. (Courtesy photo)

    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

