NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

In the Mojave Desert of southeastern California, Navy geothermal experts are carrying out the complex tasks of tapping into the earth’s natural heat, to advance both the understanding and use of geothermal energy to bolster energy resilience for national defense priorities.

The Navy’s Geothermal Program Office (GPO), a unique office of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), develops and maximizes utilization of geothermal resources to benefit Department of the Navy and the Department of War (DoW) readiness.

Located at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, the GPO performs geothermal exploration, monitors the geothermal field at Coso, and provides technical advice to DoW for all aspects involved in the development of geothermal energy.

“This is an extraordinary office,” GPO Director Jade Zimmerman said, noting it is the only one of its kind within the Department of War. “We strive to be at the forefront of geothermal investigations to develop geothermal on installations around the globe.”

“The office is a remarkable example of specialized expertise within the DoN and how partnerships with private industry, academia, and other federal agencies can provide enormous benefits to the Navy and broader government,” NAVFAC EXWC Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen said after a site visit.

Recognized Experts in Geothermal Exploration

Comprised of geoscientists, the GPO provides geothermal subject matter expertise to DoW and global partners, and performs research and development in geothermal exploration, resource development, resource monitoring, and resource sustainability.

In October, the Geothermal Program Office presented its 2-meter temperature survey results as part of geothermal exploration efforts beyond the developed Coso Geothermal Field. This work builds on existing shallow temperature datasets collected by the GPO in 2019-2020.

This event, at the Geothermal Rising Conference in Reno, Nevada, brought together leading geothermal experts from around the world. The conference is an opportunity for the GPO to share its work to an international audience, learn the latest advancements and initiatives in global geothermal technologies, and facilitate collaboration with industry, academia, and other federal agencies. An event like this is invaluable to the GPO's work, often leading other federal agencies to hire the GPO for geothermal resource investigations and expertise, ultimately strengthening federal understanding of geothermal energy.

The DoW continues to lay the groundwork to deploy new geothermal technologies across military installations to support mission assurance and support increased power generation to meet the growing demand for energy. By diversifying energy sources and reducing dependence on vulnerable supply chains, the DoW is enhancing its ability to maintain critical operations in the face of disruptions or threats.

To support these efforts, the GPO is currently working on the Defense Innovation Unit Geothermal Other Transaction Authority (OTA) supporting Army, Air Force, and Navy for geothermal development at Naval Air Station Fallon, Naval Air Facility El Centro, and Naval Air Station Corpus Christi to assess the feasibility of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) providing baseload power to these installations, reducing reliance on the commercial grid.

Additionally, the GPO took part in the Department of Energy-funded Basin and Range Investigations for Developing Geothermal Energy (BRIDGE) project. Completed in January 2025, this project produced a playbook of hidden, or blind, geothermal systems in Nevada and developed exploration methodologies for discovering those systems, utilizing advanced geophysical techniques and developing new methodologies to identify promising geothermal reservoirs that were previously overlooked.

The project led to the discovery and characterization of four geothermal plays, two of which are within or adjacent to Naval Air Station Fallon range lands and one at Hawthorne Army Depot.

In a partnership with academia, the GPO is working with the University of Hawaii to deploy geophysical surveys at Lualualei Radio Transmission Facility on Oahu, Hawaii. Magnetotelluric and gravity data will be collected and used to determine the likelihood of whether a geothermal reservoir exists in the area.

Develops Resources, Oversees Geothermal Contract for Coso

Technical tasks of the GPO include installing thermal probes, drilling test wells, tracking seismicity, performing geophysical surveys, generating geologic models, and understanding geologic and geotechnical data to explore for, develop, and manage geothermal energy resources on DoW lands.

The office develops resources under public-private ventures to construct power generating plants; fulfills a 1979 Memorandum of Agreement with Tribal Partners for preserving the sacred Coso Hot Springs located within the boundaries of NAWS China Lake; and manages all aspects of the Navy’s geothermal resource at Coso, including overseeing contract between the Navy and Coso Operating Company, LLC.

The Coso Operating Company operates the geothermal site under contract with the Navy and sells the generated electricity to the public energy grid. Currently averaging around 105-110 MW, the plant has a 270 MW installed capacity, allowing plenty of room for growth.

The Navy receives a portion of the revenue from the power sales, a total of nearly $600 million since the plant came online in 1987. The Navy uses the revenue for projects at NAWS China Lake and other Navy installations to further advance energy independence.

“It is pretty incredible, the breadth and depth of the work we do here,” Zimmerman said, highlighting how all the efforts tie back to strengthening geothermal technologies and interests to advance Department of Navy and Department of War energy resilience and readiness.