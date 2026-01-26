Geothermal Program Office Director Jade Zimmerman discusses Coso Hot Springs monitoring responsibilities and methods with Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen, at one of the sample locations in the East Flank area of Coso, Nov. 21, 2024. The Navy’s Geothermal Program Office (GPO), a unique office of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), develops and maximizes utilization of geothermal resources to benefit Department of the Navy and the Department of War (DoW) readiness. Located at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, the GPO performs geothermal exploration, monitors the geothermal field at Coso, and provides technical advice to DoW for all aspects involved in the development of geothermal energy. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9499274
|VIRIN:
|241121-N-BN624-2129
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
No keywords found.