NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen is briefed on Coso Hot Springs monitoring responsibilities and methods, at one of the sample locations in the East Flank area of Coso, Nov. 21, 2024. The Navy’s Geothermal Program Office (GPO), a unique office of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), develops and maximizes utilization of geothermal resources to benefit Department of the Navy and the Department of War (DoW) readiness. Located at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, the GPO performs geothermal exploration, monitors the geothermal field at Coso, and provides technical advice to DoW for all aspects involved in the development of geothermal energy. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)