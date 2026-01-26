(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    The South Pool of the Coso Hot Springs, within the boundaries of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake (NAWS China Lake), part of the geothermal activity of the Coso Volcanic Field. The Navy’s Geothermal Program Office (GPO), a unique office of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), develops and maximizes utilization of geothermal resources to benefit Department of the Navy and the Department of War (DoW) readiness. Located at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, the GPO performs geothermal exploration, monitors the geothermal field at Coso, and provides technical advice to DoW for all aspects involved in the development of geothermal energy. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 19:25
    Photo ID: 9499272
    VIRIN: 201231-N-ZZ123-2128
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    geothermal energy
    coso

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery