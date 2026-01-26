NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The South Pool of the Coso Hot Springs, within the boundaries of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake (NAWS China Lake), part of the geothermal activity of the Coso Volcanic Field. The Navy’s Geothermal Program Office (GPO), a unique office of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), develops and maximizes utilization of geothermal resources to benefit Department of the Navy and the Department of War (DoW) readiness. Located at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, the GPO performs geothermal exploration, monitors the geothermal field at Coso, and provides technical advice to DoW for all aspects involved in the development of geothermal energy. (Courtesy photo)