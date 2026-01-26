(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen is briefed on geologic conditions that make geothermal fields possible, at a portion of the Coso Wash Fault in the East Flank area of Coso, Nov. 21, 2024. The Navy’s Geothermal Program Office (GPO), a unique office of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), develops and maximizes utilization of geothermal resources to benefit Department of the Navy and the Department of War (DoW) readiness. Located at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, the GPO performs geothermal exploration, monitors the geothermal field at Coso, and provides technical advice to DoW for all aspects involved in the development of geothermal energy. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 19:25
    Photo ID: 9499275
    VIRIN: 241121-N-BN624-2130
    Resolution: 4785x3194
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW
    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC EXWC’s Geothermal Experts Advance Energy Resilience for DoN, DoW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery