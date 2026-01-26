(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    Charles Dickinson and his son, Keoni, at a Pocono Mountain West High School Wrestling Match

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 16:15
    Photo ID: 9498926
    VIRIN: 260128-A-GY890-1004
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 402.84 KB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform
    A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform
    A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform
    A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery