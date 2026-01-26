A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander administers the oath of enlistment to Keoni Dickinson. Keoni, who was recruited out of the Wilkes-Barre Army Recruiting Station in Pennsylvania, will report to recruit training in May and then report for training in the military occupational specialty, Signal Operations Support Specialist. He is a graduate of Pocono Mountain West High Schol. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes)