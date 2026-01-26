PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander administers the oath of enlistment to Keoni Dickinson. Keoni, who was recruited out of the Wilkes-Barre Army Recruiting Station in Pennsylvania, will report to recruit training in May and then report for training in the military occupational specialty, Signal Operations Support Specialist. He is a graduate of Pocono Mountain West High Schol. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 16:15
|Photo ID:
|9498921
|VIRIN:
|260128-O-GY890-7322
|Resolution:
|2040x1347
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform
No keywords found.