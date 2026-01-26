A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander administers the oath of enlistment to Keoni Dickinson, 18, as his father, Charles Dickinson (CJ), Battalion Chief of Special Operations with the Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department (PAFD), and other members of the department look on. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes) see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – In many ways, the worlds of a firefighter and a Soldier are intertwined. Both require a unique blend of courage, discipline, and a profound sense of duty. They are professions where the well-being of others is paramount, where teamwork is not just a concept, but a lifeline.



For many, following in a parent's footsteps feels like natural progression, but for 18-year-old Keoni Dickinson, the decision to forge his own path was a deliberate one, rooted in the very values his father instilled in him.



On January 28, Keoni enlisted in the U.S. Army before his father, Charles Dickinson (CJ), Battalion Chief of Special Operations with the Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department (PAFD), and other members of the department as well as Directors assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal.



“The work we accomplish daily (at Picatinny Arsenal) is in support of every warfighter and today was a powerful reminder that this mission is not abstract. Today, unlike other days, we had the opportunity to put a face and name to a future warfighter our work will be supporting,” said CJ after witnessing his son take the oath of enlistment.



“Seeing him step forward to take the oath today makes it personal, he represents a member of our team. As his father, I am incredibly proud of his decision to step forward and serve.”



Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander administered the oath at the Garrison’s Headquarters, following a staff meeting.



The U.S. Armed Forces oath of enlistment dates to June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress established the Continental Army. Everyone who joins the military, whether enlisted or as an officer, has one thing in common – they must swear in by the military oath of enlistment or military oath of office.



Keoni, who was recruited out of the Wilkes-Barre Army Recruiting Station in Pennsylvania, will report to recruit training in May, followed by training for the military occupational specialty, Signal Operations Support Specialist. He is a graduate of Pocono Mountain West High School.



