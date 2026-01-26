A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander administers the oath of enlistment to Keoni Dickinson, 18, as his father, Charles Dickinson (CJ), Battalion Chief of Special Operations with the Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department (PAFD), and other members of the department look on. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes)