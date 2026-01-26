PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - (from left) Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander, Keoni Dickinson, Charles Dickinson (CJ), Battalion Chief of Special Operations with the Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department, and Command Sgt. Maj. Claudia Tapia. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 16:15
|Photo ID:
|9498924
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-GY890-1003
|Resolution:
|3175x2144
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Service: Firefighter's son answers the call to a different uniform
No keywords found.