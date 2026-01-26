The 437th Airlift Wing conducts a community engagement event during Exercise Palmetto Reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Holder, the commander of the 14th Airlift Squadron, goes through a pre-flight checklist before takeoff after a community engagement event as a part of exercise Palmetto Reach at Rota International Airport, Rota, Jan. 20, 2026. Community engagement events build rapport with local communities, strengthening support and relations between the community and military. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)