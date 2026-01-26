The 437th Airlift Wing conducts a community engagement event during Exercise Palmetto Reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Hershel Beebe, a pilot assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, looks out the flight deck while flying after a community engagement event as a part of exercise Palmetto Reach at Rota International Airport, Rota, Jan. 20, 2026. Community engagement events build rapport with local communities, strengthening support and relations between the community and military. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)