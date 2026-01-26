The 437th Airlift Wing conducts a community engagement event during Exercise Palmetto Reach

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Mitchell, a loadmaster assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, walks up the main crew entry door of a C-17 Globemaster III after a community engagement event during exercise Palmetto Reach at Rota International Airport, Rota, Jan. 20, 2026. Community engagement events build rapport with local communities, strengthening support and relations between the community and military. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 13:18
|Photo ID:
|9498534
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-RI984-1589
|Location:
|US
