The 437th Airlift Wing conducts a community engagement event during Exercise Palmetto Reach

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donald Cook, a fuels mobile distribution operator assigned to the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron, recovers a fuel hose to a fuel truck during a community engagement event as a part of exercise Palmetto Reach at Rota International Airport, Rota, Jan. 20, 2026. Community engagement events build rapport with local communities, strengthening support and relations between the community and military. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)