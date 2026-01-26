(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 437th Airlift Wing conducts a community engagement event during Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 17 of 22]

    The 437th Airlift Wing conducts a community engagement event during Exercise Palmetto Reach

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler McQuiston 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift wing pose for a group photo with Rota’s mayor in front of a C-17 Globemaster III during a community engagement event as a part of exercise Palmetto Reach at Rota International Airport, Rota, Jan. 20, 2026. Community engagement events build rapport with local communities, strengthening support and relations between the community and military. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:18
    Photo ID: 9498530
    VIRIN: 260120-F-RI984-1460
    Resolution: 5488x3659
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 437th Airlift Wing conducts a community engagement event during Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

